Iran's missile capabilities are its red line and are not a subject to be negotiated, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday, as Tehran and Washington eye a new round of talks to avert conflict.



U.S. and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks last week in Oman, amid a regional naval buildup by the U.S. threatening Iran.



"The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable," Ali Shamkhani said according to state media while appearing in a march commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.



Reuters