Iran says it won't negotiate over its missile capabilities

Middle East News
11-02-2026 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says it won&#39;t negotiate over its missile capabilities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says it won't negotiate over its missile capabilities

Iran's missile capabilities are its red line and are not a subject to be negotiated, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said on Wednesday, as Tehran and Washington eye a new round of talks to avert conflict.

U.S. and Iranian diplomats held indirect talks last week in Oman, amid a regional naval buildup by the U.S. threatening Iran.

"The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable," Ali Shamkhani said according to state media while appearing in a march commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Missile

Tehran

Washington

Ali Shamkhani

LBCI Next
UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'
Iran ready for inspections to prove nuclear program peaceful: President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

UAE won't allow attacks on Iran from its soil: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-19

Iran minister won't attend Davos, 'not right' after deadly protests: Organisers

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-09

‘Defiant’ Khamenei insists 'won't back down' in face of Iran protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:54

Palestinian leader Abbas urges 'firm' US response to Israel plan for West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
07:15

Egypt appoints new defense minister: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

Iran ready for inspections to prove nuclear program peaceful: President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-31

US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
05:10

Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon begins technical discussions with IMF

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More