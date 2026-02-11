Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM

11-02-2026 | 05:10
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM

Russia threatened to take military "countermeasures" if the West boosts its own military footprint on Greenland, Moscow's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Of course, in the event of the militarisation of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate counter-measures, including military-technical ones," Lavrov said in a speech to Russian lawmakers.

AFP

World News

Russia

Greenland

Moscow

Sergei Lavrov

