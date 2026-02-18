Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

18-02-2026 | 03:32
Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz
Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

Germany does not need the same aircraft as France, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, signaling that Berlin could abandon a flagship joint defense project.

"The French need, in the next generation of fighter jets, an aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons and operating from an aircraft carrier. That's not what we currently need in the German military," the chancellor said on the German podcast Machtwechsel.

AFP

