Cuba will defend itself against any "terrorist aggression," President Miguel Diaz-Canel declared Thursday, a day after a deadly shoot-out between gunmen on a U.S.-registered speedboat and Cuban coast guard vessels.



"Cuba will defend itself with determination and firmness against any terrorist and mercenary aggression against its sovereignty and national stability," the president said on X, denouncing Wednesday's confrontation as an attempted "infiltration."



Four people on the speedboat were killed, and six were wounded after being intercepted in Cuban waters by the country's coast guard.



