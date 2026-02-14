Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

14-02-2026 | 08:19
LBCI
Nobody in Europe arguing to replace US nuclear umbrella: NATO chief

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Saturday no one in Europe was pushing to replace the United States' nuclear umbrella, after Germany said it was talking to France about its nuclear deterrence.

"I think every discussion in Europe making sure that collectively the nuclear deterrence is even stronger, fine, but nobody is arguing in Europe to do this as a sort of replacement of the nuclear umbrella of the United States," the NATO secretary general told journalists at the Munich Security Conference.

AFP

