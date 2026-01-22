UN says 35 million Nigerians risk hunger after global funding collapse

Nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year, including 3 million children facing severe malnutrition, the United Nations said on Thursday, following the collapse of global aid budgets.



Speaking at the launch of the 2026 humanitarian plan in Abuja, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed Malick Fall said the long-dominant, foreign-led aid model in Nigeria is no longer sustainable and that Nigeria's needs have grown.



Conditions in the conflict-hit northeast are dire, Fall said, with civilians in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states facing rising violence. A surge in suicide bombings and widespread attacks killed more than 4,000 people in the first eight months of 2025, matching the toll for all of 2023, he said.



The UN can only aim to deliver $516 million to provide lifesaving aid to 2.5 million people this year, down from 3.6 million in 2025, which in turn was about half the previous year's level.







Reuters