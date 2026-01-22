Musk to attend Davos for first time after years of criticizing WEF

Elon Musk will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos for the first time on Thursday, marking a striking reversal for the billionaire who has publicly criticized the annual gathering of political and business elites.



The world's richest person will join BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on a panel scheduled for 1530 GMT, according to the latest World Economic Forum program.



Musk's appearance at Davos comes as he continues to play a key role in several global debates, including SpaceX's supply of satellite internet to conflict zones and public criticism over sexualized images generated by Grok, a chatbot developed by his AI startup xAI.



In the past few years, Musk has been one of the WEF's most prominent critics, regularly criticizing the annual Davos gathering as elitist, unaccountable and disconnected from ordinary people.







Reuters