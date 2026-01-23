News
Silver tops $100 an ounce for the first time
World News
23-01-2026 | 10:59
Spot silver prices jumped to the key psychological level of $100 an ounce level for the first time on Friday as robust demand and buying momentum fueled prices.
Silver's run toward the $100 an ounce mark comes as investors pile into safe-haven assets in the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, and amid expectations of lower interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The white metal has surged more than 200% since Trump took office for a second term in January last year. Strong gains in silver have also been driven by ongoing challenges in scaling up refining of the metal and a persistent supply shortage in the market.
Reuters
World News
Silver
Prices
Federal Reserve
