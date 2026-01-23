UN rights council votes to deepen scrutiny of Iran

23-01-2026 | 12:13
UN rights council votes to deepen scrutiny of Iran
UN rights council votes to deepen scrutiny of Iran

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted Friday to deepen its scrutiny of Iran amid alarm over its crackdown on protests that left thousands dead.

The 47-member body voted -- with 25 in favour, seven opposed, and the rest abstaining -- for a resolution extending and broadening the mandate of independent investigators gathering information towards ensuring accountability for rights violations in the country.

AFP

