Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

World News
10-02-2026 | 08:46
High views
Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok
Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

Fifteen people were arrested in the Netherlands on Tuesday on suspicion of spreading propaganda for Islamic State on TikTok and trying to persuade people to commit terrorist attacks, Dutch prosecutors said.

The arrests were triggered by a TikTok account that spread large amounts of IS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, the prosecutors said.

The TikTok posts, some with more than 100,000 views, encouraged people to join Islamic State and glorified becoming a martyr for the violent Islamist group, they said.

Thirteen of the suspects are Syrian, and four have Dutch nationality, prosecutors said, implying that some were dual nationals. Four are minors.

The suspects, aged 16 to 53, were detained in raids across the Netherlands, following the arrest last month of a person who the prosecutors said was the main suspect.


Reuters
 

World News

Dutch

Netherlands

Arrest

Suspect

Islamic State

Propaganda

TikTok

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Azerbaijan after Armenia visit
Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit
