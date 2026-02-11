Qatar Emir and Trump discuss regional de-escalation, royal court says

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for regional de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday.



The call comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen U.S. talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear programme.



Reuters