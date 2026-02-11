News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar Emir and Trump discuss regional de-escalation, royal court says
World News
11-02-2026 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar Emir and Trump discuss regional de-escalation, royal court says
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed in a phone call efforts for regional de-escalation and stability, the Emiri Diwan said on Wednesday.
The call comes ahead of a meeting between Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu where the Israeli prime minister is expected to press him to widen U.S. talks with Iran to include curbs on Tehran's missile arsenal and other security threats beyond its nuclear programme.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Qatar
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
United States
Donald Trump
Israel
Iran
Next
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM
Beijing urges Australia to handle Chinese arrests 'prudently'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-02
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
World News
2026-02-02
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks
0
World News
2026-02-10
Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit
World News
2026-02-10
Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit
0
World News
2026-01-17
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
World News
2026-01-17
Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:07
NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
World News
08:07
NATO begins "Arctic Sentry," a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic
0
World News
06:54
Poland will not join Board of Peace under current circumstances, PM says
World News
06:54
Poland will not join Board of Peace under current circumstances, PM says
0
World News
06:32
EU parliament approves 90-bn-euro loan for Ukraine
World News
06:32
EU parliament approves 90-bn-euro loan for Ukraine
0
World News
05:49
German court jails US military contractor in China spy case
World News
05:49
German court jails US military contractor in China spy case
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
0
World News
2026-02-06
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
World News
2026-02-06
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
0
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
World News
2026-01-31
US approves $9 billion in Patriot missile defense for Saudi Arabia
0
World News
05:10
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM
World News
05:10
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones,' if Greenland militarised: FM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:14
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10:14
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
4
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
5
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
6
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
7
Lebanon News
09:17
Lebanon begins technical discussions with IMF
Lebanon News
09:17
Lebanon begins technical discussions with IMF
8
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More