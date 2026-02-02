Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

World News
02-02-2026 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says &#39;de-escalation&#39; with Russia helps to build trust in talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that a recent "de-escalation" with Russia -- an apparent reference to a brief ceasefire for energy facilities -- was helping to build trust in negotiations.

"The de-escalation measures that went into effect on the night of last Thursday to Friday are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome," the president said on social media.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-17

Macron, Iraqi Kurdish leader urge 'de-escalation' in Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-12-22

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

LBCI
World News
2026-01-01

Zelensky says Russia 'brings war into the New Year' with fresh strikes on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
World News
11:29

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

LBCI
World News
09:35

Britain adds 11 designations under its Iran sanctions regime

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
World News
2025-11-17

Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

Egyptian PM meets Lebanese private sector at Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

UNIFIL says Israeli army activity disrupted peacekeeping operations along Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Political chatter swirls, but the Hezbollah-Amal Movement partnership ‘holds firm’

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

President Aoun concludes Spain trip after talks with Spanish king

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Lebanon declares February 9 an official holiday for Saint Maroun feast

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone targets vehicle in Qlaileh, south of Tyre

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More