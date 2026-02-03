Priority of Iran talks in Istanbul is to avoid conflict: Official

The priority of talks between Iran and the United States this week in Istanbul is to avoid any conflict and de-escalate tensions between the two sides, a regional official told Reuters on Tuesday, adding a group of regional powers were also invited.



The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some of the countries invited to the talks at the foreign ministers' level included Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.



The person said the format of the meetings remained unclear, but that the "main meeting" would be on Friday and that it was important to start dialogue between the parties to avoid further escalation.







Reuters