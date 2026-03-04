Trump 'actively considering' US role in Iran after war: White House

04-03-2026 | 14:03
Trump 'actively considering' US role in Iran after war: White House

President Donald Trump is "actively considering" a U.S. role in Iran after the American-Israeli operation against the country concludes, the White House said Wednesday.

"I think it's something the president is actively considering and discussing with his advisors and his national security team," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said of any post-war U.S. role.

AFP

