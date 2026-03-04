News
Trump 'actively considering' US role in Iran after war: White House
World News
04-03-2026 | 14:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump 'actively considering' US role in Iran after war: White House
President Donald Trump is "actively considering" a U.S. role in Iran after the American-Israeli operation against the country concludes, the White House said Wednesday.
"I think it's something the president is actively considering and discussing with his advisors and his national security team," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said of any post-war U.S. role.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
