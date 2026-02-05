Under-fire Starmer says will 'go on' leading UK government

Keir Starmer vowed Thursday to remain Britain's prime minister despite a storm over his appointment last year of disgraced politician Peter Mandelson, linked to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as Britain's envoy to Washington.



"I intend to go on doing that vital work for our country because I believe it is the absolute focus and of first importance for this government," he told reporters, after apologising to the victims of Epstein for believing Mandelson's "lies" about their ties.



AFP