China says 'maintaining communication' with US over Trump visit

World News
16-03-2026 | 03:34
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China says &#39;maintaining communication&#39; with US over Trump visit
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China says 'maintaining communication' with US over Trump visit

Beijing said on Monday it is in talks with Washington over a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump expected this month.

"China and the United States are maintaining communication regarding President Trump's visit to China," Lin Jian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told a press conference, without addressing Trump's recent pressure on NATO allies and China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has said Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, although Beijing has yet to confirm those dates in line with its usual practice.

AFP

World News

'maintaining

communication'

Trump

visit

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