Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome

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15-03-2026 | 10:46
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Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome
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Italy-US airbase in Kuwait hit by drone, no injuries: Rome

Italy's military said Sunday there had been a drone attack on the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting Italian and U.S. forces, but said all its personnel were safe.

"This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait was the target of a drone attack that hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed," Chief of the Defence General Staff, General Luciano Portolano, said in a statement posted by the military on X.

AFP

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Middle East News

Italy

Ali Al Salem Airbase

Kuwait

United States

Forces

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