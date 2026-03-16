Spain rules out participating in military operations in Strait of Hormuz

World News
16-03-2026 | 09:11
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Spain rules out participating in military operations in Strait of Hormuz
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Spain rules out participating in military operations in Strait of Hormuz

Spain will not take part in any military mission in the Strait of Hormuz because it considers the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to be illegal, Madrid's defense and foreign affairs ministers said on Monday.

The leftist coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has criticized the offensive and banned participating U.S. aircraft from using jointly operated bases in southern Spain.

Defense Minister ⁠Margarita Robles rejected a demand by U.S. President Donald Trump for military support to secure the waterway - which Tehran has de facto blocked to oil tanker traffic - and his threats of a "very bad future" for NATO allies failing to do so.

"Spain will never accept any stopgap measures, because the objective must be for the war to end, and for ⁠it to end now," Robles said.


Reuters
 

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Middle East News

Spain

Military

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Strait of Hormuz

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