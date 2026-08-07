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Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000
Lebanon Economy
07-08-2026 | 03:01
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Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000
On Friday, August 7, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000, while diesel increased by LBP 10,000 and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,461,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,479,000
* Diesel: LBP 2,352,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,175,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
prices:
Gasoline
drops
7,000,
diesel
rises
10,000
Fuel prices in Lebanon increase
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