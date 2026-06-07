Quakes rattle Greek island near Athens, no injuries reported

Two successive quakes with a magnitude ‌near 5 hit the Greek island of Evia, northeast of ⁠Athens, on Sunday, data from the Athens Geodynamic Institute showed.



No injuries were reported, but there were some ‌reports ⁠of rocks falling from the tremor, which was felt ⁠in the Greek capital about 130 km (80 ⁠miles) away from the epicentre ⁠in northern Evia.



Reuters