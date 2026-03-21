UN atomic watchdog calls for 'military restraint' after Iran reports attack on Natanz nuclear site

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Saturday said it was looking into a report by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked in the war with the United States and Israel.



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi repeated a "call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," the agency posted on X.



"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported," it added.



AFP



