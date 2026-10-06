Russia ready to help US on disease outbreaks such as measles: Health agency

Moscow is prepared to assist the United States in combating outbreaks of infectious diseases such as measles, its health agency said Tuesday, after Washington offered help following plague reports in Russia.



"The Russian Federation is ready to assist the U.S. in combating infectious disease outbreaks," consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement, pointing among other things to a "significantly worsened" measles situation in three U.S. states, and a "fatal case of plague" recorded in New Mexico in June.



AFP