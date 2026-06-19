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French FM: Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon
Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 02:58
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French FM: Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Friday that Israel must stop its military operations in Lebanon and called on the United States to exert pressure on Israel.
Israel said on Thursday that it does not rule out carrying out strikes outside its military control zone in southern Lebanon, in defiance of provisions in a U.S.-Iran agreement that calls for respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.
Barrot said in comments to France Info radio that France is still working to organize an international conference to mobilize support for the Lebanese army.
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