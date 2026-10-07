Russia health agency says 'no epidemic risks' after reported plague death

World News
07-10-2026 | 08:25
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Russia health agency says &#39;no epidemic risks&#39; after reported plague death
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Russia health agency says 'no epidemic risks' after reported plague death

Russia's health agency said Wednesday it saw "no epidemic risks" following the reported plague death of a laboratory technician in Siberia last week, as Moscow faced mounting calls for transparency.

"More than 90 percent of contacts have completed medical observation. No health disorders associated with infectious pathology were detected," health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement, stressing that "there are no epidemic risks for the population of Irkutsk and the Irkutsk region."

AFP

World News

Russia

Epidemic

Plague

Siberia

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