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MP tells AFP Germany 'won't tolerate betrayal of secrets'
World News
06-10-2026 | 05:55
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MP tells AFP Germany 'won't tolerate betrayal of secrets'
Germany "will not tolerate the betrayal of secrets", a prominent MP told AFP Tuesday after the former head of the country's foreign intelligence agency was arrested on suspicion of espionage.
Marc Henrichmann, who chairs the German parliament's intelligence oversight committee, said that "whoever allies themselves with the enemies of our liberal democracy will be found out" after August Hanning was arrested earlier on Tuesday.
AFP
World News
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