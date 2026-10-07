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Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
World News
07-10-2026 | 05:55
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Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that "strong and model NATO ally" Greece and the United States are launching new counterterrorism information sharing between their law enforcement agencies.
During an official visit to Athens, Rubio said Greece was particularly exposed to the threats posed by mass migration and human trafficking.
"As part of our efforts to combat these common threats to our nations, we're proud to announce a new memorandum of understanding establishing a joint security program to strengthen the counterterrorism information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies," he told reporters alongside Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.
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