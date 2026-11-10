Rubio sees 'no need' for major combat operations against Iran

Middle East News
10-11-2026 | 09:02
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Rubio sees &#39;no need&#39; for major combat operations against Iran
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Rubio sees 'no need' for major combat operations against Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said he saw no need to resume major combat operations against Iran because economic restrictions were working so effectively.

"The economic campaign (against Iran) is so devastating that right now there is no need for major combat operations," Rubio said after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris. "That's what I told our allies here today."



AFP
 

Middle East News

Marco Rubio

Combat

Operations

Iran

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