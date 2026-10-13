Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation

The Saudi cabinet vowed on Tuesday, in a meeting led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that it would not allow threats to the kingdom's security or Red Sea shipping.



The cabinet said in a statement carried by the official SPA press agency that the kingdom "will not allow its security or freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait to be threatened."



It added that the Iran-backed Houthis "will face the consequences of their crimes and repeated attacks" on Saudi airports, holy cities and economic facilities, following several deadly strikes on the kingdom.







AFP