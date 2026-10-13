Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation

Middle East News
13-10-2026 | 12:01
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Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation
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Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation

The Saudi cabinet vowed on Tuesday, in a meeting led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that it would not allow threats to the kingdom's security or Red Sea shipping.

The cabinet said in a statement carried by the official SPA press agency that the kingdom "will not allow its security or freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait to be threatened."

It added that the Iran-backed Houthis "will face the consequences of their crimes and repeated attacks" on Saudi airports, holy cities and economic facilities, following several deadly strikes on the kingdom.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Threats

Security

Red Sea

Navigation

Houthis

Yemen

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