France suspends stun grenade use in school protests: Minister

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07-10-2026 | 04:08
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France suspends stun grenade use in school protests: Minister
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France suspends stun grenade use in school protests: Minister

France has suspended the use of stun grenades in high school protests, the interior minister announced Wednesday, after a teenager lost his hand to one fired by police.

"I am suspending their use for the high school students' movement" until there was more clarity on what happened, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told radio broadcaster RTL. One policeman has been charged in an incident involving an injured youth, while a further 18 internal police probes have been launched over allegations of brutality during the demonstrations.

AFP

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