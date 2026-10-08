Rubio says Ukraine war stalemate 'very dangerous'

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08-10-2026 | 09:23
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Rubio says Ukraine war stalemate &#39;very dangerous&#39;
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Rubio says Ukraine war stalemate 'very dangerous'

Russia and Ukraine are at a stalemate that could see one or both sides escalate to break the impasse, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, warning of a "very dangerous" situation.

Any escalation between Moscow and Kyiv, which have been at war since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, "could quickly turn what is a war between two countries into a much broader and far more dangerous regional conflict," Rubio said during a stopover in Portugal at the end of a tour of Europe.

AFP 
 

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Russia

Ukraine

United States

Marco Rubio

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