Rubio says Ukraine war stalemate 'very dangerous'

Russia and Ukraine are at a stalemate that could see one or both sides escalate to break the impasse, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, warning of a "very dangerous" situation.



Any escalation between Moscow and Kyiv, which have been at war since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, "could quickly turn what is a war between two countries into a much broader and far more dangerous regional conflict," Rubio said during a stopover in Portugal at the end of a tour of Europe.



AFP