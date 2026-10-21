Rubio says US had 'no foreknowledge' of Ukraine Starlink, Starshield issues

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Washington had no prior knowledge of slowing of the SpaceX satellite communications that Ukraine uses to support battlefield operations.



"The president has nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk," Rubio said, speaking in India's economic capital, Mumbai.



"That's a private company; the president doesn't run that company and can't direct that company to do anything... I'm telling you, there was no foreknowledge."



AFP



