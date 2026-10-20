Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine

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20-10-2026 | 06:57
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Rubio says Trump &#39;frustrated&#39; at accusations he harming Ukraine
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Rubio says Trump 'frustrated' at accusations he harming Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that President Donald Trump was "frustrated" by accusations that he had deliberately harmed Ukraine, including claims he ordered intelligence sharing to be halted.

"The president is frustrated because, first of all, he doesn't like to be blamed for things that aren't true, including accusations that somehow he had ordered intelligence sharing to be cut off. And that's not true; he's said that repeatedly," Rubio said, while on a visit to India.

"I think the president, more than anything, is responding to the insinuation that somehow he is doing things to deliberately harm Ukraine -- which is not fair and not true."
 
AFP

World News

Trump

'frustrated'

accusations

harming

Ukraine

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