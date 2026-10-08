Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: GFZ

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, German Research Centre for Geosciences ⁠said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.



The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, said ⁠in an advisory that it was not expecting any ⁠significant damage but that aftershocks from ⁠the tremor were likely.





Reuters