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Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: GFZ
World News
08-10-2026 | 05:06
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Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines: GFZ
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Thursday, German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, said in an advisory that it was not expecting any significant damage but that aftershocks from the tremor were likely.
Reuters
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