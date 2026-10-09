South Korean president oversees first test of domestically developed hypersonic missile

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country’s first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile, the presidential office said in a statement on Thursday.



Seoul’s test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, a manoeuvrable weapon that can change course during flight, came days after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un had also overseen his own test of an intermediate-range, hypersonic missile.



“Today, the first test launch of a hypersonic missile we are developing with our own technology was a success. I am truly proud,” Lee wrote in a Facebook post.



Calling it progress in “self-reliant defence”, Lee said South Korea will “keep investing steadily in advanced defence technologies, including hypersonic propulsion, AI and high-powered lasers”.



Reuters