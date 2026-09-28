South Korea summons Ukraine envoy over North Korean POWs disclosure

South Korea summoned Ukraine's envoy in Seoul on Monday to express "serious concerns" over Kyiv's disclosure that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to the South.



"First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo summoned Andrii Vieshkin, charge d'affaires of the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea... and conveyed the government's serious concerns regarding the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



AFP