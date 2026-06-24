Qatar PM outlines Lebanon de-escalation mechanism, backs broader regional security framework

Lebanon News
24-06-2026 | 03:36
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Qatar PM outlines Lebanon de-escalation mechanism, backs broader regional security framework
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Qatar PM outlines Lebanon de-escalation mechanism, backs broader regional security framework

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Israel is responding disproportionately to clashes instead of pursuing de-escalation.

In an interview with the Financial Times, he revealed the existence of a mechanism aimed at preventing escalation in Lebanon, including the verification of compliance with the ceasefire.

He said efforts to prevent escalation in Lebanon are being coordinated among Beirut, Washington, Tehran, and mediators.

Al Thani also said the Switzerland talks laid the groundwork for negotiations toward a permanent settlement, noting that the process remains in its early stages. He added that the broader regional objective is to establish a new security framework between countries in the region and Iran.

He stressed that any model for managing the Strait of Hormuz should be discussed with Iran, Oman, and the Gulf states, adding that the waterway remains open and that assurances have been received that no order has been given to close it.

He said maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to return to normal levels within 30 days of the agreement.

Al Thani also emphasized the need to establish the communication channel agreed upon in Switzerland between Washington and Tehran to prevent disruptions to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, counter disinformation, and support demining efforts.

He added that Gulf states could be asked in the future to contribute to an investment fund involving Iran.

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