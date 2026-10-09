Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension

World News
09-10-2026 | 03:18
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Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension
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Four sources tell Reuters: China to resume fuel exports in October after brief suspension

Four trade sources told Reuters that China will resume refined fuel exports in October after a brief suspension during the Golden Week holiday.

According to two industry sources, China has approved exports totaling about 3.7 million metric tons of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel this month.

Reuters

World News

sources

Reuters:

China

resume

exports

October

after

brief

suspension

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