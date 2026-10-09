EU removes Panama from tax haven blacklist

The EU removed Panama from its tax havens blacklist on Friday, saying it had met global standards on sharing tax information and reformed a "harmful" regime of exemptions for foreign-source income.



Vietnam was also removed after undertaking a series of reforms. The updated list contains eight "non-cooperative" jurisdictions: American Samoa, Anguilla, Guam, Palau, Russia, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.



The list was created in 2017 in the wake of a series of scandals, including the so-called Panama Papers. Panama had been removed in 2018, before returning to the list in 2020.



AFP