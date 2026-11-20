News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aser
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In an unusual message addressed to Israelis, outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of the dangers of failing to place the country's difficult security situation at the center of negotiations to form a new government.
Describing the country as being at a critical crossroads, Netanyahu revealed that he had outlined the seriousness of the situation during security briefings with Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman.
Netanyahu's message came hours after a closed-door security meeting attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of Israel's security agencies. The meeting was shrouded in secrecy, particularly regarding the possibility of launching a strike against Iran.
Such a strike appears to have been planned more than once but was halted under U.S. pressure.
Israel is now awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on whether to resume military operations against Iran, amid heightened alert among security agencies and reports of Israeli intelligence concerns that Tehran is developing chemical and biological weapons.
However, these reports have not changed the assessments of several security officials and experts, who believe the current situation does not warrant an immediate military operation.
Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot is racing against time to form a government, aiming to present his proposed Cabinet before the sixth of next month, even if it is a minority government.
As Eisenkot pushes ahead with his efforts, the Likud party has sought to form a national unity government that would allow Netanyahu to run for Israel's presidency, replacing Isaac Herzog, before the government's term ends.
Such a move would enable Netanyahu to step down as prime minister without suffering an electoral defeat.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gadi Eisenkot
United States
Iran
Donald Trump
Netanyahu intensifies security consultations amid reports of possible Iran strike: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-10
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-10
Iran war fears complicate Israel's race to form a new government
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-03
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
Lebanon News
2026-11-03
Women in the spotlight: What a study reveals about LBCI's sports coverage and airtime
0
Middle East News
2026-11-06
Israel's Eisenkot says making 'significant progress' in forming government
Middle East News
2026-11-06
Israel's Eisenkot says making 'significant progress' in forming government
0
Middle East News
2026-11-10
Eisenkot vows government 'as quickly as possible' as new Israel parliament meets
Middle East News
2026-11-10
Eisenkot vows government 'as quickly as possible' as new Israel parliament meets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-19
Netanyahu intensifies security consultations amid reports of possible Iran strike: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-19
Netanyahu intensifies security consultations amid reports of possible Iran strike: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
By the numbers: Hundreds of factories damaged or destroyed by war from Beirut’s suburbs to south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-18
US CENTCOM chief holds talks in Israel amid growing pressure for strikes on Iran: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-17
A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-17
A family torn apart: Israel abducts two brothers in Chebaa, 17 months after detaining their sibling
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon
0
World News
2026-11-19
Trump leaves China after trilateral meeting with Xi, Putin
World News
2026-11-19
Trump leaves China after trilateral meeting with Xi, Putin
0
World News
02:37
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County: USGS
World News
02:37
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County: USGS
0
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Houthis claim drone strike on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Houthis claim drone strike on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
02:37
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County: USGS
World News
02:37
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near California's Monterey County: USGS
2
Lebanon News
10:08
Trump sees opportunity for peace with neighbors as Lebanon marks Independence Day
Lebanon News
10:08
Trump sees opportunity for peace with neighbors as Lebanon marks Independence Day
3
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:03
Salam: Lebanon's independence remains incomplete without ending Israeli occupation and restoring state sovereignty
Lebanon News
12:03
Salam: Lebanon's independence remains incomplete without ending Israeli occupation and restoring state sovereignty
5
Middle East News
06:59
Yemen's Houthis warn Saudi airspace 'unsafe' in coming hours
Middle East News
06:59
Yemen's Houthis warn Saudi airspace 'unsafe' in coming hours
6
Middle East News
07:47
Yemen's Houthis issue warning for Riyadh financial district
Middle East News
07:47
Yemen's Houthis issue warning for Riyadh financial district
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new government in the making, a possible Iran strike: What's next for Israel?
8
Middle East News
06:34
Yemen's Houthis threaten counter-strike if Saudi coalition hits Red Sea port
Middle East News
06:34
Yemen's Houthis threaten counter-strike if Saudi coalition hits Red Sea port
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More