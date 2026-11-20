Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In an unusual message addressed to Israelis, outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of the dangers of failing to place the country's difficult security situation at the center of negotiations to form a new government.



Describing the country as being at a critical crossroads, Netanyahu revealed that he had outlined the seriousness of the situation during security briefings with Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman.



Netanyahu's message came hours after a closed-door security meeting attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of Israel's security agencies. The meeting was shrouded in secrecy, particularly regarding the possibility of launching a strike against Iran.



Such a strike appears to have been planned more than once but was halted under U.S. pressure.



Israel is now awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on whether to resume military operations against Iran, amid heightened alert among security agencies and reports of Israeli intelligence concerns that Tehran is developing chemical and biological weapons.



However, these reports have not changed the assessments of several security officials and experts, who believe the current situation does not warrant an immediate military operation.



Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot is racing against time to form a government, aiming to present his proposed Cabinet before the sixth of next month, even if it is a minority government.



As Eisenkot pushes ahead with his efforts, the Likud party has sought to form a national unity government that would allow Netanyahu to run for Israel's presidency, replacing Isaac Herzog, before the government's term ends.



Such a move would enable Netanyahu to step down as prime minister without suffering an electoral defeat.