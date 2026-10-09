EU: Turkey crackdown on rights hampers membership bid

World News
09-10-2026 | 06:21
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EU: Turkey crackdown on rights hampers membership bid
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EU: Turkey crackdown on rights hampers membership bid

The European Union on Friday said it had "serious concerns" about democratic standards in Turkey, warning that a crackdown on rights was further undermining Ankara's long-stalled bid to join the bloc.

"Our concerns about democratic standards remain. The latest developments affecting media freedom, the rights of LGBTIQ+ people and local democracy are widening the gap with Turkey's objective of joining the EU," EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos told journalists in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne.

AFP

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