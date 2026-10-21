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First Russian diesel tanker to depart for US Thursday: TASS, citing deputy PM
World News
21-10-2026 | 07:17
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First Russian diesel tanker to depart for US Thursday: TASS, citing deputy PM
A tanker carrying Russian diesel will depart for the United States on Thursday, state media quoted Russia's deputy prime minister as saying, in the first such shipment under a U.S.-Russia diesel deal.
"The first tanker is scheduled to leave port tomorrow... to the United States," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency on Wednesday.
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