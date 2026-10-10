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Zelensky says Russian strikes on Ukraine are 'thanks' for US diesel deal
World News
10-10-2026 | 08:01
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Zelensky says Russian strikes on Ukraine are 'thanks' for US diesel deal
President Volodymyr Zelensky said deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine Saturday were Moscow's "thanks" for a diesel deal agreed with the United States, deepening his criticism of the agreement.
"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said in a post on X.
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