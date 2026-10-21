Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defence cooperation accord, Ankara says

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, and Indonesia ‌signed an agreement on Wednesday aimed at boosting defence cooperation ⁠and strengthening defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.



In a statement, the ministry said the accord signed ‌in ⁠Doha would also support military exercises and training, ⁠cooperation on research and development, and contribute ⁠to joint efforts to ⁠improve the countries' respective defence industries.



Reuters