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Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
World News
23-10-2026 | 07:03
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Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack
French prosecutors are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded four outside Paris on Friday as a suspected "terrorist" attack, national anti-terror prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said they have opened an investigation into the shooting in Trappes, west of the capital, and neighbouring La Verriere as a "murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise."
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