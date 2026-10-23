Romania president blames Russia over ship 'in distress' in Black Sea

Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Friday blamed Russia over the latest Black Sea incident, in which Romania said one sailor died and three were left missing from a ship in distress, but gave no further details.



"This is clearly part of the escalation that Russia is carrying out in the context of the war in Ukraine," Dan told reporters. Several Black Sea ships have been hit by drones in recent weeks in what is believed to be spillover from Russia's war with Ukraine.



AFP