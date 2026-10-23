Deadly France shooting a 'racist, probably Islamophobic' attack: Mayor

World News
23-10-2026 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Deadly France shooting a &#39;racist, probably Islamophobic&#39; attack: Mayor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Deadly France shooting a 'racist, probably Islamophobic' attack: Mayor

A deadly shooting in a town outside Paris on Friday was "a racist, probably Islamophobic attack," the mayor of Trappes said, as authorities moved to investigate the case as a "terrorist" incident.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, visiting the area where at least two victims were of foreign origin, said the gunman, who killed one person and wounded five others, "clearly" committed "a terrorist crime."


AFP
 

World News

Deadly

France

Shooting

Racist

Islamophobic

Attack

Mayor

LBCI Next
Ukraine embassy in Washington reopens after suspicious object causes brief disruption
Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:03

Prosecutors investigate Paris suburb shooting as 'terrorist' attack

LBCI
World News
2026-07-26

Attack near Berlin Pride was 'Islamist terror attack': Interior minister

LBCI
World News
2026-10-18

Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration: Truth Social post

LBCI
World News
2026-10-12

France's Macron sees no 'energy truce on Russian side'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:42

Ukraine embassy in Washington reopens after suspicious object causes brief disruption

LBCI
World News
09:38

Ukraine, Russia swap 270 POWs each

LBCI
World News
09:32

Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says

LBCI
World News
08:49

European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-27

US draws up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-04

US calls detainee release a ‘positive step’ ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-08

Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More