UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Friday that the incident aboard a flydubai flight headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv was a "terrorist act," as he praised the courage of the captain attacked by his co-pilot.



Gargash said on X that flight captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was a "true hero" and deserved "every appreciation, for in confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility."



AFP



