UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot

Middle East News
02-10-2026 | 07:08
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UAE official says flydubai attack &#39;terrorist act&#39; as he praises pilot
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UAE official says flydubai attack 'terrorist act' as he praises pilot

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Friday that the incident aboard a flydubai flight headed from Dubai to Tel Aviv was a "terrorist act," as he praised the courage of the captain attacked by his co-pilot.

Gargash said on X that flight captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was a "true hero" and deserved "every appreciation, for in confronting a serious terrorist act and a potential disaster, he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility."

AFP

Middle East News

UAE

Anwar Gargash

Flydubai

Dubai

Tel Aviv

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