News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brent North Sea oil price hits five-month high at $115
World News
23-10-2026 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Brent North Sea oil price hits five-month high at $115
The price of international crude benchmark, Brent North Sea, touched $115 per barrel in trading Friday for the first time since early May on supply concerns caused by the Middle East conflict.
Oil and gas prices have risen strongly this week, adding to worries about high inflation weighing on economic growth around the world.
AFP
World News
North
price
five-month
Next
European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul
British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-09
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on Mideast war flare-up
World News
2026-09-09
Brent oil hits $100 a barrel on Mideast war flare-up
0
World News
2026-09-24
Brent crude price jumps 3%
World News
2026-09-24
Brent crude price jumps 3%
0
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires another projectile into East Sea: Yonhap
World News
2026-09-20
North Korea fires another projectile into East Sea: Yonhap
0
World News
2026-10-20
US oil price soars over 5% on Mideast conflict
World News
2026-10-20
US oil price soars over 5% on Mideast conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:32
Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says
World News
09:32
Melania Trump secures Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine, White House says
0
World News
08:49
European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul
World News
08:49
European, Mideast foreign ministers hold talks in Istanbul
0
World News
07:28
British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says
World News
07:28
British jets join French nuclear exercise for first time, France says
0
World News
07:23
France to deploy 70,000 security forces for protests: Minister
World News
07:23
France to deploy 70,000 security forces for protests: Minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-08-26
China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels
World News
2026-08-26
China, India reaffirm border peace, expand communication channels
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Netanyahu office says 'no warning' from UAE over October 7 attack
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Netanyahu office says 'no warning' from UAE over October 7 attack
0
World News
2026-06-26
Two Spaniards killed, 80 unaccounted for in Venezuela quake: Madrid
World News
2026-06-26
Two Spaniards killed, 80 unaccounted for in Venezuela quake: Madrid
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Protesters, police clash near US embassy in Baghdad: AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Protesters, police clash near US embassy in Baghdad: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanese Forces ministers walk out of Cabinet over failure to refer explosives case to Judicial Council
2
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Will Israel’s war with Hezbollah cost Netanyahu votes in the north?
4
Lebanon News
11:43
Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety
Lebanon News
11:43
Salam warns unauthorized weapons storage and transport threaten public safety
5
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
6
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
Middle East News
08:13
Seven killed in church shooting in southern Jordan: State TV
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel faces accusations over potential Iran strike ahead of elections
8
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Lebanon News
05:54
PM Salam says Lebanon's transport crisis is a state responsibility
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More