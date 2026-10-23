Brent North Sea oil price hits five-month high at $115

World News
23-10-2026 | 07:39
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Brent North Sea oil price hits five-month high at $115
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Brent North Sea oil price hits five-month high at $115

The price of international crude benchmark, Brent North Sea, touched $115 per barrel in trading Friday for the first time since early May on supply concerns caused by the Middle East conflict.

Oil and gas prices have risen strongly this week, adding to worries about high inflation weighing on economic growth around the world.

AFP

World News

North

price

five-month

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