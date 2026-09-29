Rubio says UK airbase incident involved 'foreign actor'

World News
29-09-2026 | 00:51
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Rubio says UK airbase incident involved &#39;foreign actor&#39;
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Rubio says UK airbase incident involved 'foreign actor'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that a suspected bomb plot near a UK airbase used by the United States was the work of a "foreign actor."

"It's one that clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor," Rubio told Sean Hannity on broadcaster Fox News in an interview Monday, adding that he would not go into further detail.

AFP

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