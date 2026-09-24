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Brent crude price jumps 3%
World News
24-09-2026 | 04:52
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Brent crude price jumps 3%
The international benchmark Brent crude jumped three percent on Thursday to $106.24 per barrel.
The surge came a day after world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly offered little to suggest progress in ending turmoil in the oil-rich Middle East.
AFP
World News
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